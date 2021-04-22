Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.33

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

