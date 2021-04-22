AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

