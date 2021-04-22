AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of AN stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. AutoNation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $99.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

