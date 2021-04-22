Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $25.29 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

