Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Cap of $19.03 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $1.07 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00274945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01011105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.13 or 0.99042856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00628588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

