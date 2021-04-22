Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of Avaya worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,769,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays boosted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

