Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.96

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $200.96 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 626387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

