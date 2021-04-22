Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.25

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 14138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.