AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

AXS stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

