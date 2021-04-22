Axis DeFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,811.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $897,800.60 and $130,811.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

