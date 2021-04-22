Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.82.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

