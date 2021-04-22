Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) vs. Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Critical Survey

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Telefónica and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 10 3 0 2.07 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Axtel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Axtel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.43 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.19 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Risk & Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefónica beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. The company serves 337 million customers. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Axtel

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

