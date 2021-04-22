Azuki Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $88,826.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

