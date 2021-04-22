B. Riley Comments on Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report released on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CLNC stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

