B. Riley Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,095,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

