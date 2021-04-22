B. Riley Increases Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $240.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $196.39. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,809. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 633.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $202.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

