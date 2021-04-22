B. Riley Weighs in on Silicon Motion Technology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $70.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

