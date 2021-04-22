Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 21,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,426,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.18 million, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.