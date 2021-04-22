Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $282.15 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.79 or 0.00060179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $282.15 million and approximately $31.71 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,505 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

