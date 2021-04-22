Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.61

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.61 and traded as high as C$40.57. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.46, with a volume of 93,648 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.61.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 88.73%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.