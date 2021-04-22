Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up to $90.57

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.57, but opened at $95.39. Badger Meter shares last traded at $95.39, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

