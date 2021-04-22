Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Baidu posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

