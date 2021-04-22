Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $218.24. 180,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,270,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

