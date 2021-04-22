Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 175,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.