Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

