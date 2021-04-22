Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.31. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $886.25 million, a P/E ratio of -93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

