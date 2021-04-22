Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading Down 4.3%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.