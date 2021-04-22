Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading Down 4.3%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
A number of analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.
