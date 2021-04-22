Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.76. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after buying an additional 153,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.