Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.76. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 2,410 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after buying an additional 153,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
