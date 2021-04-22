BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BXS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

