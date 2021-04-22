BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

