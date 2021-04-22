Band Protocol Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $16.15 or 0.00031228 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.07 million and approximately $350.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.