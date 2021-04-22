Bandera Partners Llc Sells 20,603 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $85,258.59.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31.

Shares of BBQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

