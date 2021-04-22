Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 417 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

FedEx stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.49. 30,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

