Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 870 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,967. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.