Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. 53,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

