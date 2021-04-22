Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $89,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 83,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,581. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

