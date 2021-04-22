Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 104,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.