Bangor Savings Bank Has $23.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 217,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

