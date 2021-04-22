Bangor Savings Bank Has $45.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

