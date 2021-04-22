Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Public Storage stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.49. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,854. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $276.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.