Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 15,492 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

