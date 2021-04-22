Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 3,781 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 16,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

