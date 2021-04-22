Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 53,125 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.81% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,558. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

