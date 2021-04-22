Bangor Savings Bank Sells 41,677 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 170,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.