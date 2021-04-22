Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

