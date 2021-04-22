Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.