Bank of Marin Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

