Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Bank OZK worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

