Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.