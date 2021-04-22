Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

